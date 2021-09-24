Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Track “Far From Heaven”

Fit For An Autopsy premiere a new single by the name of “Far From Heaven” from their sixth studio album “Oh What The Future Holds”. That record was produced by the band's own guitarist Will Putney and will be released on January 14th through Nuclear Blast.

“Oh What The Future Holds” track listing:

01 – “Oh What The Future Holds”

02 – “Pandora”

03 – “Far From Heaven”

04 – “In Shadows”

05 – “Two Towers”

06 – “A Higher Level Of Hate”

07 – “Collateral Damage”

08 – “Savages”

09 – “Conditional Healing”

10 – “The Man That I Was Not”