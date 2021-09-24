Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Track “Far From Heaven”
Fit For An Autopsy premiere a new single by the name of “Far From Heaven” from their sixth studio album “Oh What The Future Holds”. That record was produced by the band's own guitarist Will Putney and will be released on January 14th through Nuclear Blast.
“Oh What The Future Holds” track listing:
01 – “Oh What The Future Holds”
02 – “Pandora”
03 – “Far From Heaven”
04 – “In Shadows”
05 – “Two Towers”
06 – “A Higher Level Of Hate”
07 – “Collateral Damage”
08 – “Savages”
09 – “Conditional Healing”
10 – “The Man That I Was Not”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
As I Lay Dying Premiere New Track "Roots Below"
- Next Article:
War Of Ages Premiere New Single "Pyrite"
0 Comments on "Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.