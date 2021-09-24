As I Lay Dying Premiere New Track “Roots Below”

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

As I Lay Dying premiere a new sing titled “Roots Below“, which originally was recorded during the sessions for their latest outing “Shaped By Fire“.

Tells singer Tim Lambesis:

“It’s exciting to be working on music again after some downtime. ‘Roots Below‘ was originally a B-side leftover from when we recorded ‘Shaped By Fire‘, but Phil and Josh really brought new life to it when they recently finished it and added new layers. It’s been refreshing to get back to the creative process with the same team of songwriters being intact that have been writing with me since they joined the band.

The lyrics were influenced by someone I recently met who shared a story of trauma with me that would have destroyed most people, yet from that struggle came strength, openness, and growth that inspired me.”