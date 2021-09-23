Me And That Man Shares New Music Video "Angel Of Light" Myrkur

Me And That Man, the blues/dark folk/Americana project from Behemoth mastermind, Adam 'Nergal' Darski, have revealed a new song, the soulful blues-rock ballad "Angel Of Light", featuring the entrancing voice of Amalie Bruun (Myrkur). The single is taken from Me And That Man's new studio album, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2," set for release via Napalm Records on November 19.

Talking about "Angel Of Light", Nergal states: "Behold the 'Angel Of Light'! This song is perhaps the most sinister and dark Americana in our repertoire. Whilst we often offer a little smile and wink with our music, this is pure Luciferian splendour delivered by our very own angel, Amalie from Myrkur. It’s all yours now folks! Enjoy!"

Amalie adds: "I am excited to collaborate with Nergal on this song and video, where I play the role of a woman who's captured by the shadow. She looks for ways out and turns to the 'Angel Of Light' for guidance and comfort."