"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Whitechapel Unveils New Music Video "A Bloodsoaked Symphony"

posted Sep 23, 2021 at 10:39 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

On October 29th, Whitechapel will release their new album, "Kin," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, an emotionally-charged, disturbing video for new single, "A Bloodsoaked Symphony" (directed by David Brodsky) can be viewed below.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- digipak-CD
- deluxe box set (hardcover box includes: exclusive dead gold marbled vinyl, dead gold marbled 7-inch single, 72-page photo book)
- 180g white vinyl (EU exclusive)
- clear sky blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- clear ash grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- midnight blue marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- milky clear w/ blue and white splattered blob vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- dead gold / black split vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- cool grey marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / black dust vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- opaque cyan (sides A/B) black (sides C/D) vinyl (US exclusive)
- black w/ white edge splatter vinyl (US exclusive)
- royal blue / black color in color vinyl (Newbury exclusive)
- electric blue w/ aqua blue splatter vinyl (Revolver exclusive)
- cyan w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)
- white / cyan melt vinyl (US exclusive)

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Whitechapel Unveils New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 