Whitechapel Unveils New Music Video "A Bloodsoaked Symphony"
On October 29th, Whitechapel will release their new album, "Kin," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, an emotionally-charged, disturbing video for new single, "A Bloodsoaked Symphony" (directed by David Brodsky) can be viewed below.
The album will be available in the following formats:
- digipak-CD
- deluxe box set (hardcover box includes: exclusive dead gold marbled vinyl, dead gold marbled 7-inch single, 72-page photo book)
- 180g white vinyl (EU exclusive)
- clear sky blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- clear ash grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- midnight blue marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- milky clear w/ blue and white splattered blob vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- dead gold / black split vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- cool grey marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / black dust vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- opaque cyan (sides A/B) black (sides C/D) vinyl (US exclusive)
- black w/ white edge splatter vinyl (US exclusive)
- royal blue / black color in color vinyl (Newbury exclusive)
- electric blue w/ aqua blue splatter vinyl (Revolver exclusive)
- cyan w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)
- white / cyan melt vinyl (US exclusive)
