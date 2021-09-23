Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: France's Vortex of End

Band Photo: Vortex of End (?)

The blackened death metal beasts behind the corpse paint that call themselves Vortex of End have been hammering the nails into the flesh and cross since 2005. The unit has unleashed several releases since its inception, but tomorrow (on Friday, September, 24, 2021), Vortex of End will release its fourth full-length album, “Abhorrent Fervor,” via the incredibly revered black metal France-based label Osmose Productions. The savage release follows the band’s vile trajectory, but they’re instantly clear in their intent of being even more succinct, insane and brutal than they’ve been in the past. Simply put, “Abhorrent Fervor” is a maniacal display of black metal.

From its onset, Vortex of End proves itself worthy of our attention with the vitriolic, organic chaos of “Perdition Whorl.” The six song release doesn’t deviate from the band’s tried-and-true bedrock of melodic, coarse black metal. Songs like “Stygian Hexahedron” and “Cascades of Epiphanies” stand out, without a doubt. But given proper time and analysis, there’s no question that “Abhorrent Fervor” is a winner from its opening to its conclusion. Fans of classic, second wave black metal would be wise to check out Vortex of End, and the project’s new release “Abhorrent Fervor” is a fantastic entry point of discovery.