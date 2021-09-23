Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: France's Vortex of End
Band Photo: Vortex of End (?)
The blackened death metal beasts behind the corpse paint that call themselves Vortex of End have been hammering the nails into the flesh and cross since 2005. The unit has unleashed several releases since its inception, but tomorrow (on Friday, September, 24, 2021), Vortex of End will release its fourth full-length album, “Abhorrent Fervor,” via the incredibly revered black metal France-based label Osmose Productions. The savage release follows the band’s vile trajectory, but they’re instantly clear in their intent of being even more succinct, insane and brutal than they’ve been in the past. Simply put, “Abhorrent Fervor” is a maniacal display of black metal.
From its onset, Vortex of End proves itself worthy of our attention with the vitriolic, organic chaos of “Perdition Whorl.” The six song release doesn’t deviate from the band’s tried-and-true bedrock of melodic, coarse black metal. Songs like “Stygian Hexahedron” and “Cascades of Epiphanies” stand out, without a doubt. But given proper time and analysis, there’s no question that “Abhorrent Fervor” is a winner from its opening to its conclusion. Fans of classic, second wave black metal would be wise to check out Vortex of End, and the project’s new release “Abhorrent Fervor” is a fantastic entry point of discovery.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground: Vortex of End"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.