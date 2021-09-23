Volbeat To Release New Album "Servant Of The Mind" In December; Shares "Shotgun Blues" Lyric Video

Volbeat will release their new studio album, "Servant Of The Mind," on December 3 via EMI Records. The new album will be available in standard/digipack CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (with various limited-edition variants, more info below), a deluxe digital edition, plus a special box set (including 2CD digipack, 28pg booklet, bandana, and hip flask, housed in a metal box, available from the official Volbeat store). Pre-order the album here.

For "Servant Of The Mind," the band - Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) - took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly, and punk ‘n’ roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen’s keen ability for songwriting and storytelling.

"I wrote the whole album in three months," recalls Poulsen, "I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself… There are a lot of Volbeat signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."

To coincide with the album announcement, the group has released the new single "Shotgun Blues," an anthemic track in which Poulsen explores the ghostly events he recently experienced upon moving into a new home. "Every time you move into a house, you bring dead people with you," he explains. "Weird stuff happens when I move into a [new] house… it's very otherworldly." Watch the lyric video below.

The album also includes the double barrel of summer songs the band released in June: "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før" (feat. Stine Bramsen) (the former of which became the band’s ninth #1 single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart).

Other songs on the album weave intricate and fascinating tales. "The Sacred Stones" tells the story of “an earthly being who has committed himself to the dark side. He is on a mission, speaking to darker forces and fallen angels." Meanwhile, "The Devil Rages On" looks at the idea of the devil taking human form. Album opener "Temple Of Ekur" returns to the ancient themes explored in past songs such as "The Gates of Babylon," while the epic album closer "Lasse’s Birgita" explores the story of the first witch burnings to occur in Sweden in 1471.

Volbeat are two decades deep into a career that has found them sharing stages with genre legends like Black Sabbath, Metallica, Motorhead, Slipknot, Megadeth, Anthrax and more. They have racked up nearly three billion cumulative streams over the course of their career, notched a Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for "Room 24 (feat. King Diamond)" from 2014's acclaimed (and gold-selling) Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, and have grabbed multiple Danish Music Awards. Not ones to rest on their laurels, their forthcoming album Servant Of The Mind, which was written and recorded during the shutdown and quarantine necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is introspective but pulls no punches and is no less raucous or driving than their previous efforts.

Tracklisting:

1. Temple Of Ekur

2. Wait A Minute My Girl

3. The Sacred Stones

4. Shotgun Blues

5. The Devil Rages On

6. Say No More

7. Heaven’s Descent

8. Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)

9. The Passenger

10. Step Into Light

11. Becoming

12. Mindlock

13. Lasse’s Birgitta

Deluxe 2 CD/2 LP and Digital Deluxe bonus tracks:

1. Return To None (Wolfbrigade cover)

2. Domino (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)

3. Shotgun Blues (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)

4. Dagen Før (Michael Vox Version)