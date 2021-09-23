Nile Signs With Napalm Records; Announces North American Tour Dates

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends Nile have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism. Now, Nile takes the next step in their acclaimed journey by signing a worldwide contract with premier rock and metal label Napalm Records.

In addition, the band is thrilled to announce a slew of new U.S. headline tour dates scheduled to take place in early 2022, kicking off what will be a banner year for Nile. Featuring support from Incantation, Sanguisugabogg and I AM, the tour will kick off on February 3 in Nashville, TN, visiting several major cities before wrapping in Spartanburg, SC on March 12.

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, September 24 at 10am local time. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

Nile mastermind Karl Sanders says about the signing with Napalm Records:

"The band is eagerly looking forward to bringing fans the next chapters in the Nile saga, as part of the Napalm Family. We have been quietly working away, earnestly writing new songs for the next Nile album. It will be Nile's 10th record, and we are determined to make it especially killer for the fans."

Drummer George Kollias adds:

"Absolutely thrilled that we are a part of Napalm Records and super excited for the new album that’s coming soon, first one with our new label! I feel this is a very crucial moment in our career and I would like to thank Napalm Records for their trust in us - I know we will do some incredible music together! Nile has always kept raising the bar without compromising a single thing and this is what we will do for the next album too. Working on our new album as we speak, and we are hungry as hell to deliver our very best yet!"

Sebastian Muench, Napalm Records A&R, says:

"For me, Nile has always been the most amazing technical death metal band in the world. Starting with Amongst the Catacombs of Nephren-Ka in 1998, Nile have released nine "instant classic" albums! Welcome to the Napalm family!"

The 2022 tour dates are as follows:

2/3: Nashville, TN @ Basement East

2/4: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

2/5: Orlando, FL @ The Haven

2/6: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/8: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

2/9: Dallas, TX @ GMB&G

2/10: San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

2/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

2/13: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

2/15: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

2/16: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

2/18: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

2/19: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

2/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

2/22: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

2/23: Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

2/24: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

2/25: Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

2/26: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

2/27: Sauget, IL @ Pop's

3/1: Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

3/2: Detroit, MI @ El Club

3/3: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

3/4: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

3/5: Reading, PA @ Reverb

3/6: Worcester, MA @ Palladium (Upstairs)

3/8: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

3/9: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

3/10: Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

3/11: Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

3/12: Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero