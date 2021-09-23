First Fragment Posts New Single "Volus" Online

Quebecois tech-death masters First Fragment have unveiled new single "Solus" from their upcoming new album, "Gloire Éternelle," out 29th October 2021 via Unique Leader. You can check out the visualizer video below.

On the new single, the band comment: "Our 3rd single 'Solus' is quite different from either of the singles we have released thus far. It also draws a lot of inspiration from the 80s greats like Joey Tafolla, Cacophony, Elegy, Coroner, Apocrypha & of course Yngwie Malmsteen to further showcase a facet of our sound which we like to classify as "extreme neoclassical metal" - a rare genre where the vocals and drumming are closer to extreme metal while the non-death metal string work remains much closer to neoclassical power metal. While the previous two singles focused on swing grooves or highly complex neoclassical counterpoint fused with death metal, this song is pretty much an homage to the band's old school influences and contains less blastbeats than usual, giving more room for the dancing guitars and lead bass to express themselves. Enjoy and keep spreading the word!"