Shy, Low Premiere New Song & Music Video "Umbra" From Upcoming New Album "Snake Behind The Sun"

Shy, Low's new studio full-length "Snake Behind The Sun" will be out on October 8. A first track and a short film for it named "Umbra" - produced by Shy, Low guitarist Zak Bryant and bassist Drew Storcks - has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.

Explain Shy, Low:

"'Umbra' covers a lot of ground – excerpts from the track sound reminiscent of material found on Hiraeth (2015) and the self-titled record (2012), while also hearkening back to the darker moments of Burning Day (2017).

The track showcases an expansion upon the band’s love for somber melody and heavy genres, with more complex drum patterns, driving, riff-laden guitar parts, and uplifting waltz-like passages. 'Umbra' (and its corresponding short film) tells a story of purity’s uphill battle against negative energy in our world.“