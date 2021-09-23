Hollow Front Premiered New Music Video “Treading Water”

An official music video for Hollow Front‘s latest track “Treading Water” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments frontman Tyler Tate:

“It’s a song about being dragged under by the negative thoughts in your head and always feeling like you’re taking one step forward and ten steps back. It describes that feeling of drowning in your life, but always fighting and clawing your way back up to the surface, and not believing all the negative things your mind is telling you because you have a purpose to fulfil.

It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever written and I’m absolutely thrilled to release it for the world to hear. ‘Treading Water’ is the first big step towards releasing the best material we’ve created this far in our careers.”

Add the band:

“It doesn’t really tie in with the theme of the lyrics for the song, per se. We just really wanted to do something exciting and completely different from our previous music videos. Creatively, we tried to branch out and create a video that the viewers couldn’t take their eyes off, with plenty of high energy and high stakes throughout, with an intense focus on the action elements.

Filming ‘Treading Water‘ was by the far the most fun we’ve had a music video shoot ever. We’ve done plenty of ‘low budget’ music videos meant to make the viewer feel the emotions of the song and the weight of the lyrics. So we really went into the process for the ‘Treading Water‘ music video making sure we were doing everything the opposite of that — if it wasn’t fun to shoot, then we weren’t doing our jobs correctly.”

Next up for the band is an opening slot on We Came As Romans‘ “To Plant A Seed” tour with The Devil Wears Prada and Dayseeker also on the bill.

09/29 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

09/30 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

10/01 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/02 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/03 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/05 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/06 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

10/08 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/09 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

10/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/13 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

10/15 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom

10/16 Las Vegas, NV – Vinyl

10/17 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/19 Pomona, CA – The Glasshouse

10/20 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

10/22 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/23 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

10/24 Reno, NV – Cargo

10/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/27 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

10/29 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

10/30 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

10/31 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/02 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

11/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum

11/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/06 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/07 Detroit, MI – The Crofoot