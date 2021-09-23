Hollow Front Premiered New Music Video “Treading Water”
An official music video for Hollow Front‘s latest track “Treading Water” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comments frontman Tyler Tate:
“It’s a song about being dragged under by the negative thoughts in your head and always feeling like you’re taking one step forward and ten steps back. It describes that feeling of drowning in your life, but always fighting and clawing your way back up to the surface, and not believing all the negative things your mind is telling you because you have a purpose to fulfil.
It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever written and I’m absolutely thrilled to release it for the world to hear. ‘Treading Water’ is the first big step towards releasing the best material we’ve created this far in our careers.”
Add the band:
“It doesn’t really tie in with the theme of the lyrics for the song, per se. We just really wanted to do something exciting and completely different from our previous music videos. Creatively, we tried to branch out and create a video that the viewers couldn’t take their eyes off, with plenty of high energy and high stakes throughout, with an intense focus on the action elements.
Filming ‘Treading Water‘ was by the far the most fun we’ve had a music video shoot ever. We’ve done plenty of ‘low budget’ music videos meant to make the viewer feel the emotions of the song and the weight of the lyrics. So we really went into the process for the ‘Treading Water‘ music video making sure we were doing everything the opposite of that — if it wasn’t fun to shoot, then we weren’t doing our jobs correctly.”
Next up for the band is an opening slot on We Came As Romans‘ “To Plant A Seed” tour with The Devil Wears Prada and Dayseeker also on the bill.
09/29 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
09/30 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
10/01 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/02 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/03 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/05 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/06 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
10/08 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10/09 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
10/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/13 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
10/15 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
10/16 Las Vegas, NV – Vinyl
10/17 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/19 Pomona, CA – The Glasshouse
10/20 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
10/22 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/23 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
10/24 Reno, NV – Cargo
10/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
10/27 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
10/29 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
10/30 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
10/31 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/02 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
11/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum
11/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/06 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/07 Detroit, MI – The Crofoot
