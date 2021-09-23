APES Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cornwall" - Sign With Translation Loss Records

APES premiere their new track and music video “Cornwall”. Their new label home Translation Loss Records will release their debut EP “Lullabies For Eternal Sleep” on January 07th. Recording sessions took place at Broil Audio with Raphaël Malenfant, while Will Putney (Body Count, Every Time I Die) took over mixing duites. Full Of Hell frontman Dylan Walker guests on this upcoming album.

Explain the group:

“We are proud to release what we think is our most brutal and best material yet! We’re definitely stoked to now be part of the Translation Loss family — a passionate and supportive label that puts out beautiful records. We wrote and recorded ‘Lullabies For Eternal Sleep‘ during a full pandemic lockdown, so the whole process was a bit more isolated and unusual.

In spite of this, our motivation and energy were very high, and you can definitely hear it on the record. We’re also grateful for many great collaborations in the making of this recording. Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell) glued the whole thing together with distressing drone sounds, and producer Will Putney delivered a powerful and punishing mix. This recording definitely takes everything up a notch for APES, and we could not be happier with the results!”

“Lullabies For Eternal Sleep” track listing:

01 – “Cornwall”

02 – “Devour”

03 – “No Will To Live”

04 – “Sore”