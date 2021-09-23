Dream Theater Premiere New Single & Music Video “Invisible Monster”
Band Photo: Dream Theater (?)
Dream Theater premiere a new track and music video “Invisible Monster“streaming for you below. The band’s new studio full-length “A View From The Top Of The World” has been scheduled for an October 22nd release date.
Tells guitarist John Petrucci:
“It was written after we’d written a bunch of material. A lot of the music was super energetic and upbeat, tempo-wise. Mike [Mangini] suggested we do something a little different though. So, we started working on a more mid-tempo song. The hook, riff, and melody changed so naturally. I equate it to ‘Pull Me Under‘ back in the day where we’d just start playing, something would come out, and we’d be, like, ‘Whoa, that’s cool.’ There’s a serendipitous moment where it happens. Lyrically, it’s about how anxiety plagues people. It’s like there’s an invisible monster beating you. You don’t see it, but it’s haunting you all of the time.”
Dream Theater have the following touring booked in support of the upcoming record:
10/28 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
10/29 San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theater
10/30 Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater
11/01 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11/02 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/04 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/06 Denver, CO – Paramount
11/08 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
11/09 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
11/11 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
11/12 Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater
11/13 Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
11/15 Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre
11/16 Quebec, QC – Grand Theatre
11/17 Laval, QC – Place Bell
11/19 Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
11/20 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
11/21 Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
11/23 Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre
11/29 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/29 Red Bank, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts
11/30 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
12/02 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
12/03 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
12/03 St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
12/06 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
12/07 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
12/09 Dallas, TX – Three Links Deep Ellum
12/10 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/11 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
12/13 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
12/14 St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Born Of Osiris Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
APES Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cornwall"
0 Comments on "Dream Theater Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.