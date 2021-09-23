Dream Theater Premiere New Single & Music Video “Invisible Monster”

Band Photo: Dream Theater (?)

Dream Theater premiere a new track and music video “Invisible Monster“streaming for you below. The band’s new studio full-length “A View From The Top Of The World” has been scheduled for an October 22nd release date.

Tells guitarist John Petrucci:

“It was written after we’d written a bunch of material. A lot of the music was super energetic and upbeat, tempo-wise. Mike [Mangini] suggested we do something a little different though. So, we started working on a more mid-tempo song. The hook, riff, and melody changed so naturally. I equate it to ‘Pull Me Under‘ back in the day where we’d just start playing, something would come out, and we’d be, like, ‘Whoa, that’s cool.’ There’s a serendipitous moment where it happens. Lyrically, it’s about how anxiety plagues people. It’s like there’s an invisible monster beating you. You don’t see it, but it’s haunting you all of the time.”

Dream Theater have the following touring booked in support of the upcoming record:

10/28 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

10/29 San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theater

10/30 Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

11/01 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/02 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/04 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/06 Denver, CO – Paramount

11/08 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

11/09 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

11/11 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

11/12 Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

11/13 Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

11/15 Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre

11/16 Quebec, QC – Grand Theatre

11/17 Laval, QC – Place Bell

11/19 Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

11/20 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

11/21 Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

11/23 Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

11/29 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/29 Red Bank, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/30 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12/02 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

12/03 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

12/03 St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

12/06 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

12/07 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

12/09 Dallas, TX – Three Links Deep Ellum

12/10 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/11 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

12/13 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

12/14 St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater