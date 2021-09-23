Born Of Osiris Premiere New Music Video For “Shadowmourne”
Born Of Osiris premiere a new official live music video for “Shadowmourne“ streaming via YouTube below. The footage was captured during the group’s August 01st live set at the Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill in Dallas, TX. The track is off the Born Of Osiris' latest album “Angel Or Alien“.
Born Of Osiris will be out touring with Shadow Of Intent and Signs Of The Swarm later this fall:
10/29 Sauget, IL – Pops
10/30 Fort Wayne, IN – Pieres
11/02 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon
11/03 Patchogue, NY – Stereo Garden
11/05 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
11/06 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
11/07 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
11/09 Reading, PA – Reverb
11/10 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
11/11 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
11/12 Huntington, WVC – The Loud
11/13 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Music Hall
11/14 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs
11/16 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
11/17 Madison, WI – The Annex
11/18 Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
11/19 Springfield, MO – The Riff
11/20 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
