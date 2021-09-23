Born Of Osiris Premiere New Music Video For “Shadowmourne”



Born Of Osiris premiere a new official live music video for “Shadowmourne“ streaming via YouTube below. The footage was captured during the group’s August 01st live set at the Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill in Dallas, TX. The track is off the Born Of Osiris' latest album “Angel Or Alien“.

Born Of Osiris will be out touring with Shadow Of Intent and Signs Of The Swarm later this fall:

10/29 Sauget, IL – Pops

10/30 Fort Wayne, IN – Pieres

11/02 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon

11/03 Patchogue, NY – Stereo Garden

11/05 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

11/06 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

11/07 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

11/09 Reading, PA – Reverb

11/10 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

11/11 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

11/12 Huntington, WVC – The Loud

11/13 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Music Hall

11/14 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

11/16 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

11/17 Madison, WI – The Annex

11/18 Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

11/19 Springfield, MO – The Riff

11/20 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater