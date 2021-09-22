Armored Saint Launches New Live Video "The Truth Always Hurts"

Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)

On October 22nd, Armored Saint will release a new CD/DVD, "Symbol of Salvation Live," via Metal Blade Records, to celebrate the seminal album's 30th anniversary. For a preview of Symbol of Salvation Live, a live video for "The Truth Always Hurts" can be seen below.

There are many ways to celebrate the anniversary of an important release in a band's career, and for Symbol Of Salvation's thirtieth birthday - an album vocalist John Bush refers to as Armored Saint's "cornerstone record" - comes Symbol Of Salvation Live. A combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York's famed Gramercy Theatre during their 2018 tour, it captures the power, diversity and peerless songwriting contained within it. "I felt like showing 'Symbol' in another light was a great homage to the record itself," states bassist Joey Vera. "Also, having all the fans be there and part of that event is a way for us to say 'Thank you!' For, without them, we can't do any of this in the first place."