Armored Saint Launches New Live Video "The Truth Always Hurts"
Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)
On October 22nd, Armored Saint will release a new CD/DVD, "Symbol of Salvation Live," via Metal Blade Records, to celebrate the seminal album's 30th anniversary. For a preview of Symbol of Salvation Live, a live video for "The Truth Always Hurts" can be seen below.
There are many ways to celebrate the anniversary of an important release in a band's career, and for Symbol Of Salvation's thirtieth birthday - an album vocalist John Bush refers to as Armored Saint's "cornerstone record" - comes Symbol Of Salvation Live. A combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York's famed Gramercy Theatre during their 2018 tour, it captures the power, diversity and peerless songwriting contained within it. "I felt like showing 'Symbol' in another light was a great homage to the record itself," states bassist Joey Vera. "Also, having all the fans be there and part of that event is a way for us to say 'Thank you!' For, without them, we can't do any of this in the first place."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Armored Saint Launches New Live Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.