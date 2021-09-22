1914 Shares New Music Video "Pillars of Fire (The Battle of Messines)"

Ukrainian WWI experts 1914 continue to reflect the gruesome tales of World War I, its soldiers’ fate, their death, fear and feats to be never forgotten on their sinister new epos, "Where Fear And Weapons Meet," out October 22, 2021 via Napalm Records.

After revealing their massive first outburst, "...And a Cross Now Marks His Place," featuring none other than Paradise Lost icon Nick Holmes, the blackened death/doom metal frontrunners now reveal another scorching new track, entitled "Pillars of Fire (The Battle of Messines)." The second single depicts The Battle of Messines in 1917 and starts off with an atmospheric introduction, drawing the listener deep into the album’s theme. Just within the blink of an eye, it erupts into a massive blackened death/doom outburst – freezing the blood in every vein.

Hptm. Ditmar Kumarberg comments:

"This song describes the terrible events of the Battle of the Messines Ridge that occurred from June 7-14, 1917 in Belgium, one of the most insane episodes of the Great War.

"Subjects of the British crown and ANZAC dug a huge tunnels under the German positions, packed them with hundreds of tons of explosives and blew them up. In one second, in just one moment, about 10,000 people died. They were simply torn to pieces. The human brain is always subject to non-trivial approaches to kill each other. The title of the track is a direct reference to the wonderful book by Jan Passingham - 'Pillars of Fire: The Battle of the Messines Ridge', also the movie 'Beneath Hill 60', and memories of the participants of this event. Some eyewitnesses described the scene as "pillars of fire", although many also acknowledged this was indescribable."