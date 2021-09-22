Ingested Signs Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records is proud to announce the signing of British death metal band, Ingested, to its global roster. The flagbearers of modern UK death metal recently celebrated the band's 15th anniversary, as well as the 10th anniversary of their sophomore effort "The Surreption" with "The Surreption II," a complete re-recording of the album earlier this summer. As the band prepares their Metal Blade Records debut, fans can check out the Ingested livestream from 2020 on their official YouTube channel below.

Vocalist Jason Evans comments: "Metal Blade Records is a legendary label, with a roster of legendary artists and we are very proud to say that after 15 years as a band, we now stand amongst them. We are super excited about this next step in our journey and can't wait to bring you more music, more videos and more shows than ever before, worldwide. Welcome to the Metal Blade era of INGESTED!"