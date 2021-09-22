Obscura Posts New Music Video "Devoured Usurper" Online
The virtuosos of Obscura strike again with a third single, taken from the upcoming album "A Valediction," which is set to be released on November 19th through Nuclear Blast Records.
This time they reveal the probably most brutal and darkest track from the album - "Devoured Usurper."
Band leader Steffen Kummerer comments: "Merciless, moldered and putrid alike – 'Devoured Usurper' showcases a crude abrasive side to shake some bodies at live shows in the near future. With utterly brutality the song depaints an inevitable reckoning and underlines the death metal roots of Obscura."
And once again the band worked with Mirko Witzki on the video, who also produced "Solaris," "A Valediction" and previous videos for Obscura.
Steffen reveals: "We recorded the music video at famous Stress Studio in Graz, Austria, where also drums for the new album have been tracked. We preprare our live shows and assemble parts of our production in this unique environment before we embark on upcoming tours."
