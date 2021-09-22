Interview

Rage Frontman Peavy Wagner Discusses New Album "Resurrection Day," New Lineup, Returning To SPV And More

Album titles are a funny thing. Sometimes they sum up the music within perfectly, sometimes they just sound cool and sometimes they're a fitting metaphor for where the band are in their career at the time. This is particularly appropriate for Rage, whose new album, "Resurrection Day," sees something of a rejuvination for the German veterans, following a mixed reaction to their recent output and a change in lineup. The album is comprised of the high energy metal which earned the band a loyal following and may well be their best album for decades, displaying traces of power, speed and at one point, even folk metal, painting a varied picture of what makes the genre so intriguing.

To find out more about this amazing album, the changes Rage have gone through over the past year and more, I caught up with vocalist Peter "Peavy" Wagner, the sole original member and driving force behind the group. You can watch the interview in full below.