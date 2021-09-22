Vended Premiere Debut Single “Asylum”
Band Photo: Slipknot (?)
Vended - featuring frontman Griffin Taylor, the son of Slipknot singer Corey Taylor, and Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan on drums - premiere their debut single, “Asylum“, streaming via YouTube below.
