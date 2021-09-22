Full Of Hell Premiere New Music Video “Eroding Shell”
Full Of Hell premiere their new official music video for “Eroding Shell“ from the band’s impending new outing “Garden Of Burning Apparitions“. Relapse Records will have Full Of Hell’s new album out on October 01st.
The band’s frontman Dylan Walker commented:
“‘Eroding Shell‘ is about living in fear of the unpredictable and violent nature of your fellow human beings and the atrocities we are capable of committing when life is boiled down to survival and mob logic.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vomit The Soul To Release New Album In November
- Next Article:
Vended Premiere Debut Single "Asylum"
0 Comments on "Full Of Hell Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.