Full Of Hell Premiere New Music Video “Eroding Shell”

Full Of Hell premiere their new official music video for “Eroding Shell“ from the band’s impending new outing “Garden Of Burning Apparitions“. Relapse Records will have Full Of Hell’s new album out on October 01st.

The band’s frontman Dylan Walker commented:

“‘Eroding Shell‘ is about living in fear of the unpredictable and violent nature of your fellow human beings and the atrocities we are capable of committing when life is boiled down to survival and mob logic.”