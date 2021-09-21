Vomit The Soul To Release New Album "Cold" In November; Posts New Music Video Online

Italian brutal death metallers Vomit the Soul have unveiled a dark animated video for "Cold," the first single and title track taken from their new album, set for release on 12th November via Unique Leader.

Watch the video to "Cold," the first new music from the band in over a decade, below.

The band comment: "After years of waiting, we are super excited to release the first album single, ‘Cold’. This song hits you hard as hell, while keeping the Vomit the Soul classic groove; it’s a dark sound but catchy at the same time, as we like it. The short film was the best way to visualise our musical style and the story behind the track, explaining the transition from our first album cover Apostles of Inexpression, through to the new incredible Cold artwork done by the master Caelan Stokkermas. After the mystical rite done in 2009, our apostles are going to take over the wandering souls and the obscurity will rise with power and wickedness!"

Tracklisting:

1. Cold

2. Irreversible Damnation

3. Unchained from the Reflection

4. Mausoleum of Ineptitude

5. Prelude to Nothing

6. Wordless Litany

7. The Lost Auera

8. Venerable No-One

9. Depravation of the Soul