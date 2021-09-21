Devil’s Reef Premiere New Song & Music Video "Plague Uncovered" From Upcoming New Album "A Whisper from the Cosmos"

Frederick, Maryland's technical death metal trio Devil’s Reef premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Plague Uncovered” streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "A Whisper from the Cosmos", which will be released on October 8, 2021 via The Artisan Era.



