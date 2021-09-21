Burial Premiere New Track "Halls Of The Formless Unraveler" From Upcoming New Album "Inner Gateways To The Slumbering Equilibrium At The Center Of Cosmos"

Italian death metal band Burial premiere a new track entitled “Halls Of The Formless Unraveler”, taken from their upcoming new album "Inner Gateways To The Slumbering Equilibrium At The Center Of Cosmos". The record will be out in stores October 29th via Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Halls Of The Formless Unraveler" below.



