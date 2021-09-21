Anguine Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Demo "MMXXI"

Anguine premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new wo-track demo "MMXXI", which was released September 21 release by Total Dissonance Worship. The band’s first full-length album is predicted fto drop in the spring of 2022.

Check out now "MMXXI" in its entirety below.