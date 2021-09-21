Scarecrow (Death Angel, Exhumed, Etc.) Premiere New EP “Raise The Death’s Head”
Scarecrow - featuring singer/guitarist Matt Harvey (Exhumed), guitarist Bud Burke (ex-Exhumed), drummer Will Carroll (Death Angel, etc.) and bassist Damien Sisson - premiere their new EP “Raise The Death’s Head” streaming in full below. The EP will be out on physical formats on November 05th through Relapse.
Tells Carroll:
“When Matt hit me up about reactivating Scarecrow I was thrilled. We worked our asses off the first time around but never had a proper recording to show for it. It always felt like there was unfinished business. So I’m stoked for these songs finally seeing the light of day. In a way Scarecrow led me directly into joining Death Angel and now everything has come full circle. I hope you enjoy this ep and there’s certainly more to come…”
