Marc Rizzo (Ex-Soulfly) Premieres New Music Video "Rotation" From Upcoming New Album "Living Shred Vol.1"

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Marc Rizzo - who recently parted ways with Soulfly - premieres his new official music video for "Rotation". The instrumental track is off Marc Rizzo's impending new album "Living Shred Vol.1" out next month via Godsize Records.





Track Listing:

01 Victim In Shred

02 Downside Up

03 Rotation

04 Hear Nor There

05 Isosceles

06 Kilocycle Interval

07 Release The Kraken

08 Wrath Of Crom

09 Ascension

10 Skankin To The Shred

11 Riddle Of Steel