Marc Rizzo (Ex-Soulfly) Premieres New Music Video "Rotation" From Upcoming New Album "Living Shred Vol.1"
Marc Rizzo - who recently parted ways with Soulfly - premieres his new official music video for "Rotation". The instrumental track is off Marc Rizzo's impending new album "Living Shred Vol.1" out next month via Godsize Records.
Track Listing:
01 Victim In Shred
02 Downside Up
03 Rotation
04 Hear Nor There
05 Isosceles
06 Kilocycle Interval
07 Release The Kraken
08 Wrath Of Crom
09 Ascension
10 Skankin To The Shred
11 Riddle Of Steel
