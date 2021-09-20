Flesia Premiere New Song "Liebende" From Upcoming New Album "Trost"
Leipzig-based trio Flesia premiere a new track titled “Liebende”, taken from their forthcoming debut album "Trost". The record is set for release on October 1st (vinyl and digital) by Revolvermann Records and Manyiax Records.
