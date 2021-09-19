Mexico Metal Fest Postponed Until 2022 Amid Pandemic Concerns
Mexico Metal Fest recently posted on their social media platforms that the 2021 edition will be postponed until September of 2022. The post stated that they are expected to retain the majority of the 2021 line-up and will be working on replacing those bands that can not commit to 2022.
