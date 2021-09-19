Headline News
Lawnmower Deth To Release New Album, "Blunt Cutters," Their First In 19 Years
Lawnmower Deth, the British comedy thrash metal legends from Nottingham, has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album named "Blunt Cutters" on January 28th. This will be their first full length album since 1993's, "Billy" and features eighteen new songs produced by Chris Clancy (Massive Wagons, Those Damn Crows.) The band has also stated that there will be more live shows to come in the new year.
Tracklisting:
1. Into The Pit
2. I Don’t Want To
3. Botheration
4. Swarfega
5. Bastard Squad
6. Now He’s A Priest
7. Good Morning, Phil
8. Bobblehead
9. Raise Your Snails
10. Deth! Maim! Kill!
11. Christ Options
12. Hell’s Teeth
13. Blunt Cutters
14. Space Herpes
15. Nothing But Noise
16. Goodnight, Bob
17. Power Bagging
18. Agency Of COB
