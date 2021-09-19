Headline News

Lawnmower Deth To Release New Album, "Blunt Cutters," Their First In 19 Years

Lawnmower Deth, the British comedy thrash metal legends from Nottingham, has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album named "Blunt Cutters" on January 28th. This will be their first full length album since 1993's, "Billy" and features eighteen new songs produced by Chris Clancy (Massive Wagons, Those Damn Crows.) The band has also stated that there will be more live shows to come in the new year.

Tracklisting:

1. Into The Pit

2. I Don’t Want To

3. Botheration

4. Swarfega

5. Bastard Squad

6. Now He’s A Priest

7. Good Morning, Phil

8. Bobblehead

9. Raise Your Snails

10. Deth! Maim! Kill!

11. Christ Options

12. Hell’s Teeth

13. Blunt Cutters

14. Space Herpes

15. Nothing But Noise

16. Goodnight, Bob

17. Power Bagging

18. Agency Of COB