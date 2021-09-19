Deformatory Posts New Lyric Video "Deciphering The Archetype" Online

Deformatory originally started in 2009, but over time new members joined the ranks, and the original idea and songwriting evolved into what it is today helmed by Charlie Leduc (Guitars & Vocals) and Neil Grandy (Drums). This was the fertile soil to create a blend of death metal that was atypical and so it has continued to be. The new album, the band's third full-length, "Inversion Of The Unseen Horizon" explores the origins of an alien race The Ce’naxors.

This concept album is nine, blistering, brutal tracks that continue where Deformatory’s 2016 album "Malediction" left off. The band explains the album and the single "Deciphering The Archetype" in their own words:

"The album tells us of how the Ce’naxors began and the ominous landscape of their home planet, Cyru’xil, revealing their Arkitekt’s grand scheme for multiversal decimation and atomical Consumption. The Unseen Horizon is their planet, their beings and their plan. The Inversion intimates it coming into view, from an otherwise hidden perspective. Through the single, witness the first glimpses of Xuul ‘Ka as it breaches the atmosphere, causing a whirlwind of meteorological events. Through the portal, the clouds dissipate, and Cyru’xil comes into view, along with the Grand Arkitekt, and the Cenaxors."

Fans that are itching for more after this full-length won’t have too long to wait. Deformatory says they are already four songs deep into the new album, so listeners can expect more brutality sooner than they would hope for.