Rude Premiere New Song "Chaos (Discarded)" From Upcoming New EP "Outer Reaches"

California death metal band Rude premiere a new song entitled “Chaos (Discarded)”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Outer Reaches". The effort is set for a tape release on September 24th by Dawnbreed Records and Headsplit Records. CD and vinyl editions are planned for release later this year by Dawnbreed and Caligari Records.



