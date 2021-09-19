Rude Premiere New Song "Chaos (Discarded)" From Upcoming New EP "Outer Reaches"
California death metal band Rude premiere a new song entitled “Chaos (Discarded)”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Outer Reaches". The effort is set for a tape release on September 24th by Dawnbreed Records and Headsplit Records. CD and vinyl editions are planned for release later this year by Dawnbreed and Caligari Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Goat Torment Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
The Temple Premiere New Song "Hell Incarnate"
0 Comments on "Rude Premiere New Song 'Chaos (Discarded)'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.