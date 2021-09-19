Goat Torment Premiere New Track "Disorder and Disruption" From Upcoming New Album "Forked Tongues"
Belgium's Goat Torment premiere a new song entitled “Disorder and Disruption”, taken from their upcoming new album "Forked Tongues". The record will be released via Season of Mist on October 29th.
Check out now "Disorder and Disruption" below.
