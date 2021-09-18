In Mourning Reveals New Album "The Bleeding Veil" Details

Swedish Gothic death metal veterans In Mourning has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album named, "The Bleeding Veil" on November 26th through Agonia Records. A message from the band reads as follows:

"On the 330th day of the year, more precisely on November 26th, we will let loose "The bleeding veil". Our sixth and darkest album to date. So insanely happy to finally share this with you all and so stoked to see where our collaboration with Dalapop will take us."

Tracklist:

1. Sovereign

2. At the behest of night

3. Solitude and silence

4. Thornwalker

5. Blood in the furrows

6. Lights on the mire

7. Beyond thunder