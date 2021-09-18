WhatDrivesTheWeak Premiere New Song & Music Video "Aeon's Wake" From Upcoming New EP "Order of Exile"

Kentucky-based deathcore outfit WhatDrivesTheWeak premiere a new song entitled “Aeon's Wake”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Order of Exile", which will be out in stores in spring 2022.

Check out now "Aeon's Wake" streaming for you below.



