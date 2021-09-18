Attack Attack! Premiere New Single “Press F”
Attack Attack!‘s new track “Press F” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells the press release:
“Attack Attack! have unleashed their brand new, all out audio assault titled “PRESS F.” After promising to deliver one of their heaviest tracks to date, it seems pretty clear that they aren’t messing around.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vildhjarta Premiere “Penny Royal Poison”
- Next Article:
WhatDrivesTheWeak Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Attack Attack! Premiere New Single 'Press F'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.