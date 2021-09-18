Vildhjarta Premiere New Single “Penny Royal Poison”
Vildhjarta return with another single from their impending new album “Måsstaden Under Vatten“, due out on October 15th via Century Media. The record will be the group’s first proper studio release since their 2011 debut album, “Måsstaden“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Grayscale Season Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Attack Attack! Premiere New Single "Press F"
0 Comments on "Vildhjarta Premiere “Penny Royal Poison”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.