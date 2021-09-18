Grayscale Season Premiere New Single “Human Resources”

Grayscale Season premiere their new track and visualizer “Human Resources” streaming via YouTube below. The group wrote the song with assistance from producer Buster Odeholm (Vildhjarta, Humanity’s Last Breath) and recorded it at Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Tells frontman Eddie Lejhagen:

“‘Human Resources‘ explores the nature of being a cog in the machine, to be believed you are made sick and that standing in line is the only course of action to survive in this world.”

Adds guitarist Richard Sörensen:

“During the covid year, it really gave us time to both reflect on ourselves and what we wanted to achieve in music. This song as well as some more that may be released in the near future are a product of that. It’s honestly the best work we have ever done, and we are so grateful for all the support we have received throughout this process.”

With most band’s having suffered financially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this latest track came about in part thanks to financial assistance from a passionate fan, Ty Nelson. The group’s bassist/vocalist Adam Dahlman commented of that unexpected helping hand:

“Ty sent us an email I think and pretty much just explained that he was a massive fan of our previous album: ‘Everything Hurts‘ (2020) and that he was willing to help in part finance a record. At first, we were dumbfounded, I mean, things like that don’t really happen, but we all set up a Zoom call and just clicked.

We talked about vision, artistic expression, aspirations and life. Ty helped us with direction, making sure we stuck to our guns, anything so that our vision of the next step for this band would become a reality and for that, we are forever grateful. If more people were like Ty, I truly believe so much fantastic art would be released into this world.”