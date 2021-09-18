Beyond Paranoid (Dog Fashion Disco, Ex-Nothingface) Premiere “Alien Summer”

Band Photo: Nothingface (?)

Beyond Paranoid- featuring Dog Fashion Disco‘s frontman Todd Smith, guitarist Jasan Stepp and bassist Brian White and ex-Nothingface, etc. drummer Tommy Sickles - premiere their second single and lyric video “Alien Summer“. An October 15th release date has been scheduled for their debut studio full-length “Dead Meat” by Razor To Wrist.



