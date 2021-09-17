Moonspell And My Dying Bride To Tour Europe With Borknagar, Wolfheart And Hinayana
Portuguese Gothic metal icons Moonspell and British death/doom veterans My Dying Bride has announced that they will be embarking on a tour across Europe next September and October, dubbed the "Vltima Ratio Fest 2022." Rounding up this hugely impressive bill will be Norwegian progressive Viking metal stalwarts Borknagar, Finnish history buffs Wolfheart and Texan melodic death/doom band Hinayana.
The tour dates are as follows:
29.09.2022 Frankfurt (Germany) - Batschkapp
30.09.2022 Leipzig (Germany) - Hellraiser
01.10.2022 Antwerp (Belgium) - Trix
02.10.2022 Luxembourg (Luxembourg) - Den Atelier
03.10.2022 Paris (France) - Elysee Montmatre
04.10.2022 Lyon (France) - Transbordeur
05.10.2022 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7
06.10.2022 Stuttgart (Germany) - LKA
07.10.2022 Geiselwind (Germany) - Music Hall
08.10.2022 Munich (Germany) - Backstage Werk
09.10.2022 Brno (Czech Republic) - Sono
10.10.2022 Budapest (Hungary) - Barba Negra
11.10.2022 Vienna (Austria) - Arena
12.10.2022 Wroclaw (Poland) - A2
13.10.2022 Berlin (Germany) - Kesselhaus
14.10.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Markthalle
15.10.2022 Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle 2
16.10.2022 Utrecht (The Netherlands) - Ronda
