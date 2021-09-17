Moonspell And My Dying Bride To Tour Europe With Borknagar, Wolfheart And Hinayana

Portuguese Gothic metal icons Moonspell and British death/doom veterans My Dying Bride has announced that they will be embarking on a tour across Europe next September and October, dubbed the "Vltima Ratio Fest 2022." Rounding up this hugely impressive bill will be Norwegian progressive Viking metal stalwarts Borknagar, Finnish history buffs Wolfheart and Texan melodic death/doom band Hinayana.

The tour dates are as follows:

29.09.2022 Frankfurt (Germany) - Batschkapp

30.09.2022 Leipzig (Germany) - Hellraiser

01.10.2022 Antwerp (Belgium) - Trix

02.10.2022 Luxembourg (Luxembourg) - Den Atelier

03.10.2022 Paris (France) - Elysee Montmatre

04.10.2022 Lyon (France) - Transbordeur

05.10.2022 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7

06.10.2022 Stuttgart (Germany) - LKA

07.10.2022 Geiselwind (Germany) - Music Hall

08.10.2022 Munich (Germany) - Backstage Werk

09.10.2022 Brno (Czech Republic) - Sono

10.10.2022 Budapest (Hungary) - Barba Negra

11.10.2022 Vienna (Austria) - Arena

12.10.2022 Wroclaw (Poland) - A2

13.10.2022 Berlin (Germany) - Kesselhaus

14.10.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Markthalle

15.10.2022 Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle 2

16.10.2022 Utrecht (The Netherlands) - Ronda