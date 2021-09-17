Ad Infinitum Releases "Unstoppable" Guitar Playthrough Video

Symphonic metal outfit, Ad Infinitum, return with their bewitching second offering, "Chapter II - Legacy," out October 29 via Napalm Records. After dropping their debut back in 2020 and with its very first single, "Marching On Versailles," riding high at more than 1.8M video views to date, the highly talented unit didn't put the brakes on. Instead, they transformed pandemic fatigue into heavier soundscapes without sacrificing their signature aura.

A first glimpse of what can be expected from the album was delivered with the first single "Unstoppable," alongside an explosive music video (see below). The band has now released a guitar playthrough video for the song, which can also be found below.