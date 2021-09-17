Perpetual Etude Posts New Lyric Video "Once We Were One" Online

Perpetual Etude's second single and lyric video "Once We Were One" has arrived. This is the second track from their debut album "Now is the Time". Packed with blazing guitar and keyboard solos, fast and heavy riffing and very melodic vocals, this is definetely something you don't want to miss out on.

Perpetual Etude was formed in 2019 by Magnus Mild with the sole goal to bring back the best of the heavy metal of the 80’s. Influenced by the genre when growing up, Magnus teamed up with members from NorthTale, ex-members from Dionysys, Nation, Shadowquest as well as Göran Edman on "Sail Away" to complete the vision. The result is the best of a whole decade in the astounding debut "Now Is The Time," an album filled with blazing guitar riffs, keyboard solos and catchy choruses. "Now Is The Time" is out on October 15, 2021.