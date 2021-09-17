Carcass Unveils New Music Video "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"
Band Photo: Carcass (?)
After a year of pandemic delays, British extreme metal legends Carcass have finally released their grotesque masterpiece - one of 2021's most anticipated albums, "Torn Arteries," out today via Nuclear Blast Records. Featuring 10 blood-soaked tracks like "Kelly's Meat Emporium," "Dance of Ixtab" and "Under The Scalpel Blade," the band's 7th record is a fusion of "the best elements of virtually every era of the extremely varied Carcass back catalogue" (Decibel, Oct 2021).
Today, Carcass have also revealed a new music video for their latest gory single, "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing," which can be viewed below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Exodus Shares New Lyric Video "Clickbait"
- Next Article:
Perpetual Etude Posts New Single Online
0 Comments on "Carcass Unveils New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.