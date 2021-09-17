"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Carcass Unveils New Music Video "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"

posted Sep 17, 2021 at 1:42 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

After a year of pandemic delays, British extreme metal legends Carcass have finally released their grotesque masterpiece - one of 2021's most anticipated albums, "Torn Arteries," out today via Nuclear Blast Records. Featuring 10 blood-soaked tracks like "Kelly's Meat Emporium," "Dance of Ixtab" and "Under The Scalpel Blade," the band's 7th record is a fusion of "the best elements of virtually every era of the extremely varied Carcass back catalogue" (Decibel, Oct 2021).

Today, Carcass have also revealed a new music video for their latest gory single, "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing," which can be viewed below.

