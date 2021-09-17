Exodus Shares New Lyric Video "Clickbait" From New Album "Persona Non Grata"
With a bond forged in youth and decades-old friendship, the undisputed masters of thrash metal return with their eleventh studio album, Persona Non Grata due to be released on November 19th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases a lyric video for their second single Clickbait which can be viewed below.
Guitarist Gary Holt comments:
"Very excited to launch the release of Clickbait from our upcoming record! Crushing and aggressive as hell, it captures the power of the new record perfectly! Getting more excited by the day. November 19th can’t come fast enough!"
