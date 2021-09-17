Alien Weaponry Uploads New Music Video "Hatupatu"

New Zealand metal stars Alien Weaponry today release their highly anticipated second album "Tangaroa" via Napalm Records. The band also release their new single/video "Hatupatu," which you can view below.

Performed entirely in the indigenous language of te reo Maori, the story behind this track is not only legendary in the band's culture but is also written about one of the de Jong brothers' ancestors. Journey alongside "Hatupatu" in the new music video as he escapes the dangerous clutches of the fabled witch of the forest, the evil bird-woman Kurangaituku.

Alien Weaponry drummer Henry de Jong says: "The story of Hatupatu is one Lewis and I grew up with – our father was the first person to tell us as children. Having a family connection with it only made creating a song more intriguing for us. Traditionally, Maori legends were passed down through families by re-telling them, not by having them written down in books. It only makes sense for us to be re-telling this story as our tupuna (ancestors) did for generations. We cannot wait to share with the rest of the world."