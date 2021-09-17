Insomnium Unleashes New Music Video "The Wanderer"; New Ep "Argent Moon" Out Today

Today Finnish melodic death metal spearhead Insomnium present a video to their brand-new song, "The Wanderer," off the "Argent Moon" EP, which was released today via Century Media Records and is from now on available worldwide on all digital platforms and in different physical formats.

Besides "The Wanderer," the EP contains the previously released singles – "The Conjurer," "The Reticent" and "The Antagonist." You can check out the video for "The Wanderer" below.

Frontman Niilo Sevänen about "The Wanderer":

"’The Wanderer’ is the fourth and final song on our ‘Argent Moon’ EP. Composition by Markus Vanhala and lyrics by yours truly. Our goal on this EP was to try a bit different kind of songs and in this sense I believe ‘The Wanderer’ excels. I don't think it really resembles any other song we have done before, yet it still sounds like Insomnium. The video was shot on Suomenlinna fortress island in Helsinki."