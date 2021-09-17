Fear Factory Releases Instrumental Version Of Latest Album "Aggression Continuum"

Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)

Extreme industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory recently released their tenth studio album, "Aggression Continuum" on June 18th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases a fully instrumental version of that recording entitled, Aggression Continuum: The Instrumentals, which is exclusively available for download and streaming.

Listen and download the instrumental album here.

"Aggression Continuum" features guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder Dino Cazares; drummer Mike Heller; and former vocalist, lyricist, and co-founder Burton C. Bell. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (Dragonforce, Once Human), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-Yes), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly). The album also featured additional keyboards handled by Max Karon and Giuseppe Bassi. "Aggression Continuum" was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Trivium), who also mixed the album’s critically-acclaimed predecessor, Genexus. The artwork for the album was created by Francesco Artusato.