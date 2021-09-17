Fueled By Fire Releases First New Song In Eight Years, "Bloodshed"

Los Angeles thrash metal force Fueled By Fire have unleashed a visualizer video for their first new song since 2013, "Bloodshed." The song is the B-side from their upcoming release, "Past...Present...No Future...Part 1," the first in a pair of two-song 7-inch releases produced by Allan Falcon (Exmortus, Blade Killer), mixed by Carlos Cruz (Warbringer, Hexen, Power Trip) and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust, Exhumed, Midnight). Pre-orders for the physical 7-inch release (out November 12th) – limited to 300 copies, pressed on white vinyl and includes a bonus sticker - is available now at http://www.smarturl.com/fueledbyfire. The video for "Bloodshed" can be viewed below.

"'Bloodshed' is a song about the horrors of mass killings. The idea to write about this theme was inspired by a real-life event that occurred in 2015 when a premeditated massacre took place during a live music concert in Paris, France at a venue known as the Bataclan Theater," explains singer/guitarist Rick Rangel. "We played a show at the Bataclan Theater a few years before the attack took place and had some amazing memories playing there. The day that the massacre happened, I felt a great deal of shock and grief, I kept thinking about the bands and victims and how it could've happened at our show. The lyrics are a brutal reminder that this can happen anywhere at any time."

Having gone on hiatus in 2014 after a string of impressive European festival performances, Fueled By Fire reconvened at the beginning of 2020 to record new music. Initially set to be released in fall 2020, the four songs put together by the new lineup – consisting of returning members Rick Rangel (guitars/vocals), Anthony Vasquez (bass) and Carlos Gutierrez (drums), who are now joined by Gutierrez's bandmate in Blade Killer, guitarist Jon Rubio – were further refined during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first of two 7-inch singles to come, "Past...Present...No Future...Part 1" showcases Fueled By Fire as a group ready to re-stake its claim to thrash metal supremacy, with the second 7-inch single to come in early 2022.