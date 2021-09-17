Vardis To Release Double Live Album "100 M.P.H.@100 Club"

In the 1970s Vardis’ relentless touring of the working mens clubs of Northern England took them to support slots with Hawkwind, Slade, Motörhead and Saxon, emerging with a reputation for a unique heavy rock attack and high energy technical brilliance. On November 1st 1980 Vardis’ live debut LP "100 M.P.H." entered UK Album Charts at #52 and instantly became a foundational record of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. The power trio’s fusion of fast punk rhythms, relentless heavy riffs and blistering blues rock solos echoes through Metallica’s 1983 "Kill ‘Em All" and Megadeth’s 1985 "Killing Is My Business ... and Business Is Good!," and became an old school Heavy Metal classic.

Four studio albums, three compilations and seven singles later, SPV/Steamhammer present to you the Vardis live experience on record for the first time since 1980: ‚ "100 M.P.H.@100 Club." A double live album recorded on March 13th 2020, the 40th anniversary of "100 M.P.H.," this blistering two hour set includes every track from an album that led the way for Thrash, performed up close and personal by Steve Zodiac (Guitar, Vocals), Joe Clancy (Drums) and Roly Bailey (Bass) in London’s legendary 100 Club.

"100M.P.H.@100CLUB" will be released on November 26, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

=> 2 CD DigiPak

=> 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves, 1 bonus track

=> Download / Streaming

Tracklisting:

CD1

1. Out Of The Way

2. Steaming Along

3. Paranoia Strikes

4. Situation Negative (Boogie Blitz)

5. Red Eye

6. Dirty Money

7. Mods & Rockers

8. Don't Mess

9. Shoot Straight

10. Move Along

CD2

1. Destiny

2. The Lion's Share

3. Radio Rockers

4. The Loser

5 Head Of The Nail

6. Jolly Roger

7. Let's Go Again

8. 100mph (I won't Go To Hell)

9. If I Were King

10. Living Out Of Touch (encore)