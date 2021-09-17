Sabaton Posts New Lyric Video "Steel Commanders" Online

Recently, Swedish metal titans Sabaton announced their new collaboration with World of Tanks and premiered an unrivalled music video for "Steel Commanders." Pioneering some hyperrealistic visuals of the band and their Grammy Award-nominated special guest, Tina Guo, in epic war scenes, the video clip was viewed over 3.6 million times within the first three weeks of its release.

After offering fans and gamers the chance to see them as crew members on the new Strv K tank, the first-ever Tier IX premium vehicle in World of Tanks, Sabaton have now answered the calls from fans asking for the song to be made available via all music streaming platforms!

Today, the Swedish metal force also unveils a lyric video, inspired by the sketches that were used for the production of the official music video for the song, which you can see below.