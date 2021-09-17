"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Criminal Posts New Music Video "Sistema Criminal" Online

posted Sep 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Today (September 17th), Criminal have released their new album, Sacrificio, via Metal Blade Records. To celebrate the album release, the band has launched a video for their latest single, "Sistema Criminal". Directed by Carlos Toro of Abysmo Films (Kreator, Arch Enemy, Rob Halford), the video can be viewed below, along with a recent interview frontman Anton Reisenegger gave to Metal Underground.

"Sacrificio" is available in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- golden vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)
- orange w/ black splatter vinyl
- digital

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Criminal Shares New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 