Criminal Posts New Music Video "Sistema Criminal" Online

Today (September 17th), Criminal have released their new album, Sacrificio, via Metal Blade Records. To celebrate the album release, the band has launched a video for their latest single, "Sistema Criminal". Directed by Carlos Toro of Abysmo Films (Kreator, Arch Enemy, Rob Halford), the video can be viewed below, along with a recent interview frontman Anton Reisenegger gave to Metal Underground.

"Sacrificio" is available in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- golden vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- orange w/ black splatter vinyl

- digital