Criminal Posts New Music Video "Sistema Criminal" Online
Today (September 17th), Criminal have released their new album, Sacrificio, via Metal Blade Records. To celebrate the album release, the band has launched a video for their latest single, "Sistema Criminal". Directed by Carlos Toro of Abysmo Films (Kreator, Arch Enemy, Rob Halford), the video can be viewed below, along with a recent interview frontman Anton Reisenegger gave to Metal Underground.
"Sacrificio" is available in the following formats:
- jewelcase-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- golden vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)
- orange w/ black splatter vinyl
- digital
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Serious Black Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Sabaton Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Criminal Shares New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.